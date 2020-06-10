Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury draws near as British heavyweights agree terms on two-fight deal, says boxing promoter Eddie Hearn
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed in principle a two-fight deal, according to the former’s promoter Eddie Hearn. Talks are ongoing between both camps over a highly anticipated undisputed world heavyweight title clash. Joshua won back his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles when he overcame Andy Ruiz Jr last December, while Fury […]
