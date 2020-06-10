Global  

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury draws near as British heavyweights agree terms on two-fight deal, says boxing promoter Eddie Hearn
talkSPORT Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed in principle a two-fight deal, according to the former’s promoter Eddie Hearn. Talks are ongoing between both camps over a highly anticipated undisputed world heavyweight title clash. Joshua won back his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles when he overcame Andy Ruiz Jr last December, while Fury […]
News video: Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to blockbuster two-fight deal

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to blockbuster two-fight deal 00:32

 World heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

