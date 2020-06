Super Rugby Aotearoa: Fit and firing Damian McKenzie looms as the pivotal man for the Chiefs Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

By Michael Pulman of RugbyPass.com There is nothing quite like game week for Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie as he reflects on putting in the hard yards during Covid-19 lockdown to ensure match readiness for Super Rugby Aotearoa.If... By Michael Pulman of RugbyPass.com There is nothing quite like game week for Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie as he reflects on putting in the hard yards during Covid-19 lockdown to ensure match readiness for Super Rugby Aotearoa.If... 👓 View full article