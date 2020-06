Related videos from verified sources Jake Guentzel, Milkshake Factory Donate Goods To Nurses



The Pittsburgh Penguins, The Milkshake Factory, and Jake Guentzel teamed up to thank nurses at Magee Women's Hospital and UPMC Passavant by giving them free milkshakes and other sweets. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:15 Published on May 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources Jake’s Back: Pause opens door for Pens’ All-Star Guentzel PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel’s roller-coaster season is about to take another unlikely turn: postseason participant. The Penguins All-Star forward has...

Seattle Times 1 week ago





Tweets about this