Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Statue of former Panthers owner removed from outside stadium
Seattle Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, which had stood in front of the team’s stadium since it opened nearly 25 years ago, was removed by workers on Wednesday. “We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Statue of Winston Churchill in north London vandalised with graffiti

Statue of Winston Churchill in north London vandalised with graffiti 02:22

 A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Woodford Green, northeast London has been vandalised with graffiti. The footage, filmed on June 10, shows several messages sprayed onto the statue's base. Another statue of the former Prime Minister was targeted during a Black Lives...

Related videos from verified sources

Fans Pay Respects To Don Shula [Video]

Fans Pay Respects To Don Shula

Miami Dolphins fans paid their respects to coach Don Shula on Saturday while visiting Shula’s bronze statue outside Hard Rock Stadium.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
Dolphins Fans Pay Tribute To Legendary Coach Don Shula Friday [Video]

Dolphins Fans Pay Tribute To Legendary Coach Don Shula Friday

Miami Dolphins fans can pay their respects to the late Don Shula Friday and Saturday while visiting Shula’s bronze statue outside Hard Rock Stadium.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:33Published
WEB EXTRA: Chopper 4 Over The Don Shula Statue at Hard Rock Stadium [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Chopper 4 Over The Don Shula Statue at Hard Rock Stadium

Legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula passed away Monday. Chopper 4 flew over the Don Shula statue outside Hard Rock Stadium

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Carolina Panthers remove statue of former owner

 A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has been removed from the spot where it stood outside the team's stadium for nearly 25 years. A team...
USATODAY.com

Panthers moving Richardson statue as precaution

 The Panthers are removing the statue of former owner Jerry Richardson from its current location in front of Bank of America Stadium, saying they "are concerned...
ESPN Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

QCBawse

Hermes Trismegistus RT @NEWS_MAKER: Statue of ex-Panthers owner removed from outside stadium https://t.co/Fm1iaKaKZK 13 seconds ago

JhFaruqi

jawad hassan faruqi RT @QuickTake: The Carolina Panthers removed a statue of its former owner Jerry Richardson. Richardson was accused of making sexually sugg… 30 seconds ago

btcnasia

btcn asia The Carolina Panthers removed a statue of its former owner Jerry Richardson. Richardson was accused of making sexu… https://t.co/R5ApRwY8Ho 3 minutes ago

ssomht

Just Chillin Thomas RT @MySportsUpdate: The #Panthers are taking down the statue of former owner Jerry Richardson, per @JoeBrunoWSOC9. Part of the contract whe… 8 minutes ago

Arthurlee_M

Arthurlee L. Mitchell, Jr. RT @charlotteagenda: STATUE REMOVED: The Carolina Panthers on Wednesday removed the 13-foot statue of former owner Jerry Richardson, as wel… 9 minutes ago