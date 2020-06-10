|
Steve McClaren recalls hilarious story of Trevor Sinclair and Kieron Dyer playing tennis day before England’s 2002 World Cup clash vs Argentina
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Steve McClaren has recalled how he was furious with Trevor Sinclair and Kieron Dyer for playing tennis the day before a crunch 2002 World Cup game. After a disappointing 1-1 draw with Sweden in their opening match, the pressure was on the Three Lions to beat Argentina in Japan. And former West Ham star Sinclair […]
