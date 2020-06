Vanessa @ 🏡 RT @cmclymer: NASCAR Says It Will Ban Confederate Flags https://t.co/qZ3QTccIgB 4 seconds ago

confusing potato😷🌈 RT @ajplus: NASCAR says it will ban the Confederate flag from all events and properties following anti-racism protests. "The presence of t… 7 seconds ago

Mark Kolier You might say this is HUUGE! NASCAR Says It Will Ban Confederate Flags https://t.co/i9bNT059xa 21 seconds ago

Patrick Tickle NASCAR Says It Will Ban Confederate Flags https://t.co/CqsjbiW5in 2 minutes ago

jennifercloer Well, this feels over-fn-due. "NASCAR Says It Will Ban Confederate Flags" https://t.co/hYRwzTOfDv 2 minutes ago

David Miles Knight RT @TwistyResisty: NASCAR to ban Confederate flags. Another testament to the power of protests. #BlackLivesMatter NASCAR Says It Will Ba… 2 minutes ago