Video credit: ABC Action News - Published 2 days ago FSU's Van Eyk has high hopes, low expectations for 2020 MLB Draft 01:15 Van Eyk was drafted out of Steinbrenner High School in the 19th round by the New York Mets in 2017. He didn’t sign opting to go to Florida State. The gamble looks like it will pay off. He’ll likely be an early-round draft pick.