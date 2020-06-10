NASCAR announces it will remove Confederate flag from 'all NASCAR events and properties'
On Wednesday, NASCAR officially announced that the display of the Confederate flag will no longer be prohibited at its events
In the wake of nationwide protests of racism, NASCAR made a major move on Wednesday. NASCAR has decided to ban the Confederate flag from its racetracks and facilities. “The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive...
NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties on Wednesday, formally distancing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism that had been a familiar sight at stock..
In the wake of nationwide protests against racism, NASCAR moved Wednesday to ban the Confederate flag from its racetracks and facilities. Freddie Joyner has more
