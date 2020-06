DE Taco Charlton hopes to fit in, flourish with Chiefs



The Chiefs scored so big in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, they decided to add another member from it, signing defensive end Taco Charlton who had disappointing stints with Dallas and Miami to.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:42 Published on May 13, 2020

Chiefs' Mahomes shares story behind Edwards-Helaire pick



Before Brett Veach selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft last week, Veach called his quarterback. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:00 Published on May 1, 2020