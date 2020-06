News24.com | Two debutants for Highlanders as Super Rugby Aoteroa kicks off Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger has selected debutants Sam Gilbert and Vilimoni Koroi to face the Chiefs in their Super Rugby Aotearoa season opener. 👓 View full article

