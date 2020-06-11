Global
E-release of NIRF Ranking 2020 begins
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
E-release of NIRF Ranking 2020 begins
Thursday, 11 June 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
NIRF India rankings 2020 will be announced today by HRD minister through live webcast.
NIRF Ranking 2020 LIVE Updates: HRD Minister to announce Indian university rankings at 12
Indian Express
5 hours ago
IIT-Madras best higher education institution in the country: NIRF
IIT Madras has been ranked as the best higher education institution in the country, followed by IISc, Bengaluru, and IIT Delhi, according to the Natio
Hindu
1 hour ago
