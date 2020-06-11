Global  

Frank Warren EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua likely to happen outside of UK, mystery venue will echo Muhammad Ali's fights with Joe Frazier and George Foreman

talkSPORT Thursday, 11 June 2020
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have agreed to meet for two fights in 2021, but promoter Frank Warren has told talkSPORT that neither are expected to take place in the fighters’ home country. It was revealed on Wednesday that the pair are on the same page when it comes to the financials, clearing a major […]
News video: Joshua and Fury agree terms on two-fight deal, says promoter Hearn

Joshua and Fury agree terms on two-fight deal, says promoter Hearn 01:33

 Fury says Joshua fight is on next year

