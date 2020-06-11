Saliva ban: Ball makers working to help bowlers Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bowlers traditionally get the ball to move in the air by applying shine to one side, while the other side roughs up, and saliva is usually the preferred option, even though sweat is also used. But sweat tends to leave the ball quite wet. Anil Kumble, who heads the ICC Cricket Committee had suggested that saliva could not be permanently ruled out as the ICC did not want to open the door for alternative substances. 👓 View full article

