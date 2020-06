Related videos from verified sources He 'took over Los Angeles:' Colin Cowherd reacts to USC ending disassociation with Reggie Bush



After 10 years, USC can now officially end their disassociation with Reggie Bush. Hear Colin Cowherd's reaction. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:12 Published 18 hours ago Reggie Bush shares a personal message to his friend and former teammate Drew Brees



Reggie Bush joins LaVar Arrington and Marcellus Wiley to continue the conversation about his friend and former teammate Drew Brees' recent statements. Reggie explains why he forgives Brees' apology. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:25 Published 1 week ago Reggie Bush: I was frustrated hearing Drew Brees' statements, it was never about the flag



In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Drew Brees said he could quote, β€œnever agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.” Brees said he stands with his teammates for.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:14 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this