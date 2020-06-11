|
COVID-19: India's tour of Sri Lanka called off
Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka was on Thursday called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic with both the Boards saying that the situation is not feasible for the games to go ahead. India were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s starting June end and continuing till July in Sri Lanka. The dates for the matches had not yet been finalised.
|
|
|
|
