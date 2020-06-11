Global  

NASCAR's Confederate flag ban a result of Bubba Wallace's leadership

FOX Sports Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
NASCAR's Confederate flag ban a result of Bubba Wallace's leadershipWhether Bubba Wallace wins a race or not, he will have a strong legacy in NASCAR after the last four days and the banning of the Confederate flag.
News video: Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag

Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag 01:31

 Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag NASCAR's history is rooted deep within the southern part of the U.S. Confederate flags are often on display at racing tracks. 26-year-old Wallace, NASCAR's only black driver, wants to change that. At a recent race near Atlanta, the 2018 Daytona...

Nascar bans confederate flag from events [Video]

Nascar bans confederate flag from events

Nascar has announced it is banning confederate flags at all events and properties. They say they are doing this to provide a more welcoming and inclusive environment.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags From All Racing Events [Video]

NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags From All Racing Events

NASCAR announced on Wednesday that they are banning the Confederate flag from all racing events. The decision comes amid nationwide and international protests over the May 25th killing of George..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties [Video]

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties

NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and venues on Wednesday, formally severing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism.

Credit: WFFTPublished

Bubba Wallace praises NASCAR's Confederate flag ban

 "Props to NASCAR and everybody involved," Wallace said after the ban. "It creates doors and allows the community to come together as one."
CBS News

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s Only Black Driver, Calls for Confederate Flag Ban at Tracks: ‘Get Them Out of Here’

 Bubba Wallace, the first full-time driver in NASCAR's Cup Series since 1971, is calling on the sport to ban the confederate flag at its tracks.
Mediaite

Drivers credit Bubba Wallace's leadership as NASCAR bans Confederate flag

Drivers credit Bubba Wallace's leadership as NASCAR bans Confederate flag Whether Bubba Wallace wins a race or not, he will have a strong legacy in NASCAR after the last four days and the banning of the Confederate flag.
FOX Sports


