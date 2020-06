Eseoghene RT @enews: Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself getting a tattoo in honor of her late husband Kobe Bry… 10 minutes ago E! News Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself getting a tattoo in honor of her late hus… https://t.co/OC67KX5oC5 16 minutes ago 𝔽𝕣𝕖𝕕 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 🔑 RT @TMZ_Sports: Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoo Tributes to Honor Gianna and Kobe https://t.co/o02sWHdDSm 16 minutes ago Robert Buisson Vanessa Bryant Reveals She Got Tattoos in Honor of Kobe and Gianna https://t.co/6wkBifEKJk OMG you again. When will… https://t.co/YwNlAtzLO4 18 minutes ago Talk 1370 SPORTS: Vanessa Bryant reveals tattoos honoring Kobe and Gianna https://t.co/JfntL1VUgX 19 minutes ago 360aproko Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoos Honoring Kobe and Gianna https://t.co/T32K8iW5bj 19 minutes ago Star 104.3 #VanessaBryant Reveals Tribute Tattoos In Honor Of #Kobe & Gianna https://t.co/RMIyRIUW1M 21 minutes ago Robert Rossachacj RT @GMA: Vanessa Bryant recently revealed new tattoos in honor of her late husband and daughter, Kobe and Gianna Bryant. https://t.co/EdI6G… 30 minutes ago