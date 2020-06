BBC Final Score to change format upon return when football restarts Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

BBC show Final Score will not return in a studio this month despite the return of English football, sparking fears the famous vidiprinter may have seen its final outing for the foreseeable future

