Conor Benn a chip off the old block and on course for his own Josh Kelly rivalry Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Exclusive: Conor Benn recalls winding dad Nigel up about losing to Chris Eubank, while telling domestic rival Josh Kelly to get real about facing him at the Stadium of Light Exclusive: Conor Benn recalls winding dad Nigel up about losing to Chris Eubank, while telling domestic rival Josh Kelly to get real about facing him at the Stadium of Light 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this