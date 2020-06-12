COVID-19: Steve Waugh's manager raises raises Rs 1.85 lakh for India's physically challenged cricketers

Unlock 1: India reports 9971 new Covid-19 cases, biggest jump in 24 hours | Oneindia News
India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike so far according to the government data. There has been a minor fall in recovery rate compared to Friday,..
TEAM INDIA TO HAVE FOUR-PHASE TRAINING SCHEDULE POST-COVID LOCKDOWN | OneIndia News
BCCI has ensured that they are working on organising a training camp for the top Indian cricketers. The board, however, didn't commit to any time frame under prevailing circumstances.Though COVID-19..
Lockdown 4.0: Indian Coffee House opens doors for takeaway orders at Shimla branch
Indian Coffee House, one of the largest and oldest coffee chains in India, resumed partial services at its branch on Mall Road in Shimla, as more relaxations have been given in lockdown 4.0 to open up..
Harit Joshi RT @mid_day: #COVID19: #SteveWaugh's Manager Raises Raises Rs 1.85 Lakh For India's Physically Challenged Cricketers
Via. @Haritjoshi
#C… 23 hours ago
Mid Day #COVID19: #SteveWaugh's Manager Raises Raises Rs 1.85 Lakh For India's Physically Challenged Cricketers
Via.… https://t.co/vSyrT9kMKN 1 day ago