COVID-19: Steve Waugh's manager raises raises Rs 1.85 lakh for India's physically challenged cricketers Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

India's physically challenged cricketers have received some unexpected support in these COVID-19 pandemic times all the way from Australia.



Thirty cricketers of the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) will be awarded R5,000 each today as part of the fundraising campaign undertaken by Harley Medcalf, a


