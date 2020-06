Frankie Dettori bookies' favourite to be leading Royal Ascot 2020 jockey Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Frankie Dettori will once again be hoping to enjoy a fantastic Royal Ascot week, with the bookies installing him as the outright favourite to be crowned top jockey over the four days Frankie Dettori will once again be hoping to enjoy a fantastic Royal Ascot week, with the bookies installing him as the outright favourite to be crowned top jockey over the four days 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this