Lockdown will not be extended in Delhi: Minister

Friday, 12 June 2020 () Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 will not be extended in the national capital. Talking about MCD's claim of 2,098 Covid-19 deaths in Delhi, Jain said, "Why don't they send those details to us? Names, age and reports... all details are needed. Ask them for a list of these..."
As delhi has started opening up gradually after the delhi government announcement on reopening of various public spaces including malls and markets- Khan market regained its crowd too. But, unfortunately, its pride - iconic stores like Full Circle and Turtle Cafe, Sidewok and Smokeys Delhi,...
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on coronavirus situation in the city-state. Jain talked about Covid-19 testing and medical arrangements. "As many as 42 laboratories are functional in Delhi...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12Published
Interacting with civil society representatives through video conference, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the threat of coronavirus has not been averted. He said It is imperative for all..