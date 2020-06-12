Global  

Lockdown will not be extended in Delhi: Minister

IndiaTimes Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 will not be extended in the national capital. Talking about MCD's claim of 2,098 Covid-19 deaths in Delhi, Jain said, "Why don't they send those details to us? Names, age and reports... all details are needed. Ask them for a list of these..."
