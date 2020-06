The person behind Ambani’s $13bn deal spree Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Reserved and mostly invisible to the public, Manoj Modi is viewed by many insiders and others in India's business world as the right hand of billionaire Mukesh Ambani. He played a key role during negotiations for a $5.7 billion deal with Facebook Inc in April. As Ambani, 63, shifts focus from petrochemicals to internet technologies, Modi is seen as an influential voice.