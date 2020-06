Rugby: Former All Black star Ma'a Nonu reveals the day he crashed legendary Jonah Lomu's car Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Former All Blacks midfielder Ma'a Nonu has revealed he kept a secret from then Hurricanes teammate and test legend Jonah Lomu for nine months - before finally coming clean.Nonu told BBC Sport's Scrum V podcast about his close... Former All Blacks midfielder Ma'a Nonu has revealed he kept a secret from then Hurricanes teammate and test legend Jonah Lomu for nine months - before finally coming clean.Nonu told BBC Sport's Scrum V podcast about his close... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this