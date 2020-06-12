Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Under 2.5 goals at Paderborn vs Werder Bremen 11/10 for Saturday’s Bundesliga battle

SoccerNews.com Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Competition: Bundesliga Market: Under 2.5 goals Odds: 11/10 @ Bet 365 Knowing that nothing less than three points will be acceptable this weekend, Werder Bremen will make the trip to rock-bottom Paderborn in what should be a cagey contest. Starting with the hosts, while Paderborn may have all but confirmed an immediate return to the Bundesliga […]

The post Under 2.5 goals at Paderborn vs Werder Bremen 11/10 for Saturday’s Bundesliga battle appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Bundesliga match preview: Paderborn V Borussia Dortmund [Video]

Bundesliga match preview: Paderborn V Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre looks ahead to his side's Bundesliga clash with Paderborn away on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this

wolf_stat

WolfStat Bundesliga: Paderborn vs Werder Bremen - Kickoff 14:30pm our stats think this: Werder Bremen or Draw (71.15%) Und… https://t.co/yNGOGk6kA6 4 days ago

ln_town

New_Sheriff_ln_Town @RequestABet Can I have the price for Under 3.5 goals, under 12 corners and under 60 booking points in the Paderbor… https://t.co/fp7piGjICe 4 days ago

fussballdude

fußballdude 🇩🇪 Under 2.5 goals at Paderborn vs Werder Bremen 11/10 for Saturday’s Bundesliga battle https://t.co/xdQlBPOKkY #Fußball #Bundesliga 5 days ago