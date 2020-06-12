Under 2.5 goals at Paderborn vs Werder Bremen 11/10 for Saturday’s Bundesliga battle
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Competition: Bundesliga Market: Under 2.5 goals Odds: 11/10 @ Bet 365 Knowing that nothing less than three points will be acceptable this weekend, Werder Bremen will make the trip to rock-bottom Paderborn in what should be a cagey contest. Starting with the hosts, while Paderborn may have all but confirmed an immediate return to the Bundesliga […]
The post Under 2.5 goals at Paderborn vs Werder Bremen 11/10 for Saturday’s Bundesliga battle appeared first on Soccer News.