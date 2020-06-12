Global
West Brom to rival Celtic for £15m striker transfer - reports
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
West Brom to rival Celtic for £15m striker transfer - reports
Friday, 12 June 2020 (
7 hours ago
)
West Brom news - A whole host of clubs have been linked with the striker, including Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers.
