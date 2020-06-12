News24.com | No surprise as bookies install Crusaders as Super Rugby Aotearoa favourites

Super Rugby Aotearoa is here!



James Gemmell speaks to Sean Fitzpatrick, Israel Dagg and Michael Lynagh as they look ahead to Super Rugby Aotearoa this weekend! Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:31 Published 23 hours ago

Carter's 'super Nan' forgives rival move



Former Crusaders fly-half Dan Carter has made a shock move to rivals Auckland Blues, but his 'super Nan' Pam is just happy to have him home. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:42 Published 1 week ago