Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | No surprise as bookies install Crusaders as Super Rugby Aotearoa favourites

News24 Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
While it wouldn't count as a record-extending 11th Super Rugby title, bookmakers have installed the Crusaders as favourites for NZ's new Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Super Rugby Aotearoa is here! [Video]

Super Rugby Aotearoa is here!

James Gemmell speaks to Sean Fitzpatrick, Israel Dagg and Michael Lynagh as they look ahead to Super Rugby Aotearoa this weekend!

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:31Published
Carter's 'super Nan' forgives rival move [Video]

Carter's 'super Nan' forgives rival move

Former Crusaders fly-half Dan Carter has made a shock move to rivals Auckland Blues, but his 'super Nan' Pam is just happy to have him home.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published
NZ rugby players return to training under strict health measures [Video]

NZ rugby players return to training under strict health measures

More than two months after the Super Rugby was called off, New Zealand teams have returned to training for a revamped five-team domestic competition.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published

Tweets about this

Sport24news

Sport24 CRUSADERS SUPER RUGBY AOTEAROA FAVOURITES While it wouldn't count as an 11th Super Rugby title, bookies have inst… https://t.co/uANdBfj9iP 4 minutes ago

NewsPrime1012

News Prime 101 RT @Sport24news: No surprise as bookies install @crusadersrugby as Super Rugby Aotearoa favourites. @SuperRugbyNZ. https://t.co/TPlylRVVZu 18 minutes ago

Sport24news

Sport24 No surprise as bookies install @crusadersrugby as Super Rugby Aotearoa favourites. @SuperRugbyNZ. https://t.co/TPlylRVVZu 20 minutes ago