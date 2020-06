Related videos from verified sources Texas Amber Alert: Missing San Antonio Child Found Safe Near Waco



A 2-year-old San Antonio girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert Friday morning was found safe near Waco, authorities confirmed. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:19 Published on May 1, 2020

Related news from verified sources Spurs Player Lonnie Walker Reveals He Was Raped as a Child Lonnie Walker is opening up about his trauma. The 21-year-old San Antonio Spurs star shaved off his signature hair on Thursday (June 11), and also got candid...

Just Jared 20 hours ago



Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV used hairstyles as 'cloaking device' to battle childhood sexual abuse For the first time, San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV revealed he was sexually abused as a child and that his hair was a "cloaking device."

USATODAY.com 1 day ago





