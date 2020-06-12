Global  

Premier League stars to replace names with ‘Black Lives Matter’ on back of shirts for first 12 matches of restart

talkSPORT Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The words ‘Black Lives Matter’ will replace players’ names on the back of their shirts for the first 12 matches of the Premier League restart. A joint announcement was made by top-flight stars on Friday afternoon, with Premier League action set to resume next week. Black Lives Matter protests have been taking place across the […]
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'We must hold authorities to account'

'We must hold authorities to account' 01:08

 Arsenal Fan TV host Robbie Lyle applauds the Premier League's support for the Black Lives Matter movement, but says "the time for talk is over".

