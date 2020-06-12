Ex-Seahawk Michael Bennett: NFL owners cannot support both Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter
Friday, 12 June 2020 () In an interview with the Daily Beast, the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end said the NFL's efforts to support player protests and causes can't erase the fact that many team owners have supported President Donald Trump.
Researchers interviewed hundreds of protesters at recent demonstrations in multiple cities. The interviews asked protestors who they would vote for if the presidential election were held tomorrow. According to Business Insider, researchers found near-total opposition to President Donald Trump. Those...
According to Reuters, on Friday President Donald Trump said that he would like to see a ban on police choke holds, but... He said that the need for police choke holds should be determined in one on one..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:31Published