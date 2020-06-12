Global  

Ex-Seahawk Michael Bennett: NFL owners cannot support both Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
In an interview with the Daily Beast, the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end said the NFL's efforts to support player protests and causes can't erase the fact that many team owners have supported President Donald Trump.
