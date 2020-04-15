

Related videos from verified sources Man Leaves Home in Middle of Night to Clean Up After Protests



Brian Irving knew he had to do something one late Friday night, when he watched the news and saw a group use the George Floyd protests as an excuse to cause destruction in downtown Houston, Texas. "I.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:35 Published 3 days ago Special Olympic athletes surprise friend with 50th birthday parade



The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of our daily lives, including how we celebrate big moments. But Special Olympic athletes in Houston, Texas, didn’t want their friend Clarence to miss his 50th.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:01 Published on April 16, 2020 Hairdresser welcomes cloned French bulldog to make his quarantine bearable



A hairdresser to the stars including Britney Spears has welcomed a CLONED French bulldog to make his quarantine bearable. Roberto Novo, 61, paid a staggering $50,000 to have his beloved Machito.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:36 Published on April 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Texas athletes: Rename buildings, drop ‘The Eyes of Texas’ AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of University of Texas football players and athletes across several sports called on the school Friday to rename several campus...

Seattle Times 52 minutes ago





Tweets about this