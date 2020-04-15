Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas athletes: Rename buildings, drop 'The Eyes of Texas'

FOX Sports Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Texas athletes: Rename buildings, drop 'The Eyes of Texas'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Man Leaves Home in Middle of Night to Clean Up After Protests [Video]

Man Leaves Home in Middle of Night to Clean Up After Protests

Brian Irving knew he had to do something one late Friday night, when he watched the news and saw a group use the George Floyd protests as an excuse to cause destruction in downtown Houston, Texas. "I..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:35Published
Special Olympic athletes surprise friend with 50th birthday parade [Video]

Special Olympic athletes surprise friend with 50th birthday parade

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of our daily lives, including how we celebrate big moments. But Special Olympic athletes in Houston, Texas, didn’t want their friend Clarence to miss his 50th..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:01Published
Hairdresser welcomes cloned French bulldog to make his quarantine bearable [Video]

Hairdresser welcomes cloned French bulldog to make his quarantine bearable

A hairdresser to the stars including Britney Spears has welcomed a CLONED French bulldog to make his quarantine bearable. Roberto Novo, 61, paid a staggering $50,000 to have his beloved Machito..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Texas athletes: Rename buildings, drop ‘The Eyes of Texas’

 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of University of Texas football players and athletes across several sports called on the school Friday to rename several campus...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this