Related videos from verified sources 2020 Belmont Stakes: Favorites To Win, Impacts Of A Shortened Race Distance



Instead of starting with the Kentucky Derby, the Triple Crown begins Saturday, June 20 with the 2020 Belmont Stakes. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 03:49 Published 22 hours ago This Day in History: Secretariat Wins Triple Crown in Breathtaking Style



This Day in History: Secretariat Wins Triple Crown in Breathtaking Style June 9, 1973 Secretariat's win at the Belmont Stakes meant the horse was the first to win a Triple Crown in a quarter of a.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago Belmont Stakes set for June 20, without spectators



The Belmont Stakes will be run on June 20 without spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time the race will be the opening leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, the New.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published on May 19, 2020

Tweets about this