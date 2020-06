Related videos from verified sources Chris Broussard: Kevin Durant has nothing to lose by returning for the playoffs



With the NBA slated to return July 31st, there's a possibility that players previously thought to have season-ending injuries can rejoin the season for the playoffs. Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Chris.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:47 Published 1 week ago Nick Wright is excited for the return of 'Playoff LeBron James' as NBA resumes



The NBA is officially back after the league voted to approve the 22 team return-to-play proposal starting July 31st in Orlando Florida. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes & Chris Broussard why he's most.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:48 Published 1 week ago Chris Broussard: A fully healthy Kevin Durant would make the Nets majorly dangerous



Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes for a segment called Fast Break, where they discuss some of the latest news coming out of the NBA. Broussard and Nick agree that the Brooklyn Nets.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:55 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this