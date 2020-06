Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles have a phenomenal match for the Intercontinental Championship Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

AJ Styles takes on Daniel Bryan in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament on Friday's episode of SmackDown. Styles will be looking to defeat Bryan so that he can finally win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career. AJ Styles takes on Daniel Bryan in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament on Friday's episode of SmackDown. Styles will be looking to defeat Bryan so that he can finally win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career. 👓 View full article