Related videos from verified sources Soccer finally returns in Italy as Juve face AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi



VIDEO SHOWS: EXTERIOR OF JUVENTUS STADIUM AHEAD OF FIRST PROFESSIONAL SOCCER GAME IN ITALY SINCE THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, SOUNDBITES FROM FANS RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: TURIN, ITALY (JUNE Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:01 Published 13 hours ago Italian Soccer Stadium Cleaned & Sanitized Ahead of Coppa Italia Semi-Final Matches!



Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Italy is undergoing a thorough disinfecting ahead of the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg matches. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:39 Published 16 hours ago Italian giants gear up for Coppa Italia clash



Paolo Aghemo has the latest from Italy as Juventus and AC Milan prepare to face each other in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:01 Published 20 hours ago

