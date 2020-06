India's oldest first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji passes away Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

India's oldest first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji died in the wee hours of Saturday. He was 100. Raiji, a right-handed batsman, played nine first-class matches in the 1940s and scored a total 277 runs. He opened the batting for Bombay and Baroda in the Ranji Trophy, and was a reserve for the Hindus team in the 1941 Bombay... 👓 View full article

