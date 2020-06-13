Global  

Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen celebrate 12 years of togetherness

Mid-Day Saturday, 13 June 2020
Former England footballer Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen's relationship has faced many rocky situations, but now it seems the bond between them is stronger than ever.  On Friday, Coleen, 34, posted a sweet message for Wayne, 34, on their 12th wedding anniversary.


Happy...
