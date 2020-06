Peter Crouch recalls his superstitions as a player including pre-match routine Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Peter Crouch scored over 100 Premier League goals for the likes of Tottenham, Portsmouth and Liverpool and the former striker has opened up on his elaborate pre-match routines Peter Crouch scored over 100 Premier League goals for the likes of Tottenham, Portsmouth and Liverpool and the former striker has opened up on his elaborate pre-match routines 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this