Players Like Lionel Messi Know When They Need Rest – Barcelona Boss Quique Setien (Video) Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien believes that players who have been at the top level for as many years as Lionel Messi know perfectly well how to manage their own fitness levels. 🔊 @QSetien: "Messi himself knows best how to ration himself and when he needs to rest." ⚽ pic.twitter.com/KzYpXyx9Wn — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) […]



The post Players Like Lionel Messi Know When They Need Rest – Barcelona Boss Quique Setien (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article