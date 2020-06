Tweets about this Make Election Day a National Holiday🍆MEDaNH2020 @ProudPatriotMe @nypost White lady was pushing in the first place! You give the word "patriot" a bad name! Hold peo… https://t.co/tjKOdew7JN 2 days ago Andreas Wätt @RyanSoccerAA Sam finished 8th with arguably a worse team. Koeman 7th. It's his 18th place that killed him. A cham… https://t.co/miA8mmIPu1 4 days ago FMSamo @dwravel13 @LatteQuarterly The only tweak I'll maybe make is doing some defensive positioning or defending set piec… https://t.co/DJeYUQKV4i 4 days ago Jacklyn Moore look at all the sexist pieces of***12 year olds defending @FaZeAdapt what he did was fucking stupid and he had n… https://t.co/ju15iuzduo 4 days ago ⭐✨ Claudia-Alyssa🌛♋ RT @eindranotkendra: ppl that are defending the sully statue are earnestly just defending their right to place little tiny and quite litera… 4 days ago :/ ppl that are defending the sully statue are earnestly just defending their right to place little tiny and quite lit… https://t.co/pgvUklg8KL 4 days ago