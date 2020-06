Ganguly bravest batsman I ever bowled to: Akhtar Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

'Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar has said that that Sourav Ganguly was the bravest and only opener who could face him with the new ball. "People used to say that he was afraid to face me. I think all of that was rubbish. He knew, he didn't have the shots, I also targeted him by bowling at his chest but he never backed away, and still scored runs. That is what I call bravery," Akhtar said. 👓 View full article