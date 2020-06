Kumar Sangakkara: Virat Kohli can be greatest after Bradman Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Former Sri Lanka skipper and wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara has heaped praise on India skipper Virat Kohli and his limited overs deputy Rohit Sharma.



In an online interaction on sports broadcaster Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan's The RK Show, Sangakkara hailed Kohli's fitness. "Virat is phenomenally fit. I know, and I have seen and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Sanat @khurramaziz123 @deepcuv For not only me but for whole wrld he is d batsman in the world Read this article. Sangakk… https://t.co/Se3wJiyQ6U 21 hours ago Sanat @khurramaziz123 @deepcuv Tht means... Virat is d greatest batsman in the world https://t.co/Y5lYZAKSYo 21 hours ago Nagulynn RT @Offl_RcbTrends: "Virat Kohli Could be The Greatest After Don Bradman" - Kumar Sangakkara #10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is @imVkohli https://… 22 hours ago RCB Trends™ "Virat Kohli Could be The Greatest After Don Bradman" - Kumar Sangakkara #10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is @imVkohli https://t.co/GU371ANlNT 1 day ago Saikumar RT @Ro45FC_: Rohit became only the 2nd player to hit three consecutive centuries in the World Cup after Kumar Sangakkara had four hundreds… 1 day ago 𝐑𝐨𝐡𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚™ Rohit became only the 2nd player to hit three consecutive centuries in the World Cup after Kumar Sangakkara had fou… https://t.co/G1oKvrerhu 2 days ago HNE RT @rohittv_45: Record 2019 #RohitSharma became only the 2nd player to hit three consecutive centuries in the World Cup. Kumar Sangakkara… 2 days ago