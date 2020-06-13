Dortmund extra-time winner vs. Düsseldorf saves slim title hopes Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In a game that saw Borussia Dortmund’s potential game-winning goal wiped away due to a hand ball and Fortuna Düsseldorf just miss on several key, late chances, the Bundesliga’s second-place team eked out a win thanks to a 90+5’ header from Erling Haaland. The win keeps Dortmund with a sliver of hope of catching first-place Bayern Munich. In a game that saw Borussia Dortmund’s potential game-winning goal wiped away due to a hand ball and Fortuna Düsseldorf just miss on several key, late chances, the Bundesliga’s second-place team eked out a win thanks to a 90+5’ header from Erling Haaland. The win keeps Dortmund with a sliver of hope of catching first-place Bayern Munich. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Bayern's Thiago to miss top game at Dortmund through injury



Big Bundesliga rivals go head to head in game that Dortmund need to win to keep title hopes alive Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:11 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Hertha Berlin: Emre Can scores winner Emre Can scores a second-half winner as Borussia Dortmund maintain slim hopes of winning the Bundesliga title by edging to victory over Hertha Berlin.

BBC Sport 1 week ago





Tweets about this