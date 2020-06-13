|
Dortmund extra-time winner vs. Düsseldorf saves slim title hopes
Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
In a game that saw Borussia Dortmund’s potential game-winning goal wiped away due to a hand ball and Fortuna Düsseldorf just miss on several key, late chances, the Bundesliga’s second-place team eked out a win thanks to a 90+5’ header from Erling Haaland. The win keeps Dortmund with a sliver of hope of catching first-place Bayern Munich.
