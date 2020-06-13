D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says it’s ‘past time’ for Redskins to change their name Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

For years District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, has made it clear that she wants the Washington Redskins to change their name, especially if they want to move back to the city. She reiterated that sentiment in a radio interview with The Team 980 on Friday. “I think it’s past time for the […] 👓 View full article

