D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says it’s ‘past time’ for Redskins to change their name

Seattle Times Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
For years District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, has made it clear that she wants the Washington Redskins to change their name, especially if they want to move back to the city. She reiterated that sentiment in a radio interview with The Team 980 on Friday. “I think it’s past time for the […]
