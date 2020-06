Maxim Kelly Beijing shuts food market and goes into 'wartime emergency mode' after spike in COVID-19 cases… https://t.co/70cLhm0M8o 31 seconds ago 3abeer RT @SkyNews: A district of Beijing is on a 'wartime emergency' after a spike in #coronavirus cases https://t.co/wHoxoHCl8G 51 seconds ago Smell The Flowers RT @SugnaNagol: Coronavirus: Beijing shuts food market and goes into 'wartime emergency mode' after spike in COVID-19 cases | World News |… 4 minutes ago Trina 💫 RT @SkyNews: If you only read three stories... 🔴 Police struggle to keep rival protesters apart https://t.co/r4Y1cU9Qeu 🔴 Beijing shuts f… 4 minutes ago Sandeepan Chowdhury A cluster of infections fuels fears of a second wave of the pandemic, which has so far killed more than 420,000 peo… https://t.co/kGUxhXTf90 4 minutes ago B. RT @OttenbergEve: In Beijing, when they find covid on a salmon chopping board, they pull all salmon from all markets. In the US, meatpacker… 5 minutes ago Sue RT @TheTweetOfJohn: Eleven neighbourhoods around the wholesale market in the city's southwestern Fengtai district have gone into lockdown,… 7 minutes ago 🌸 🙀 Teresa Cooper #masks4all Coronavirus: Beijing shuts food market and goes into 'wartime emergency mode' after spike in COVID-19 cases | World… https://t.co/ytVnyJ21z4 8 minutes ago