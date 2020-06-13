Premier League coronavirus testing: Two positive results from 1,200 tests
Saturday, 13 June 2020 (
5 days ago) Two people at two Premier League clubs test positive for coronavirus in the latest round of Premier League testing.
Premier League clubs have unanimously approved return-to-play protocols and a match day operations plan, effectively the final piece of the puzzle in order for matches to restart behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here, the PA news agency looks at the key questions as the league...
