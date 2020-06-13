PGA Tour returns: Xander Schauffele leads with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy in contention
Saturday, 13 June 2020 (
43 minutes ago) American Xander Schauffele leads five players by one shot, with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy three back at the first tournament back after lockdown.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
3 days ago
Rory McIlroy is looking forward to seeing golf take its place at “the centre of the sports world” as the PGA Tour returns from its three-month suspension. The Northern Irishman will tee up at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday as a star-studded field looks to mark the...
Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes 00:53
Related videos from verified sources
McIlroy welcomes PGA Tour Floyd gesture
Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour's decision to hold a minute's silence at 8.46am in memory of George Floyd is a wonderful gesture but believes golf can do more to tackle discrimination.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:20 Published 3 days ago
Charles Schwab Challenge Preview
The Charles Schwab Challenge takes on the atmosphere of a major, as the PGA Tour returns to action at Colonial with a stellar field. Katie Johnston reports.
Credit: CBS Local Duration: 00:40 Published 3 days ago
McIlroy: I'll be ready to go in June
World No 1 Rory McIlroy says he hopes the PGA Tour can get back underway on June 11 as planned - and says he is intending to play in the first three events on the new schedule.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:40 Published on May 14, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this