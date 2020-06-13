Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PGA Tour returns: Xander Schauffele leads with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy in contention

BBC Sport Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
American Xander Schauffele leads five players by one shot, with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy three back at the first tournament back after lockdown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes

Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes 00:53

 Rory McIlroy is looking forward to seeing golf take its place at “the centre of the sports world” as the PGA Tour returns from its three-month suspension. The Northern Irishman will tee up at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday as a star-studded field looks to mark the...

Related videos from verified sources

McIlroy welcomes PGA Tour Floyd gesture [Video]

McIlroy welcomes PGA Tour Floyd gesture

Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour's decision to hold a minute's silence at 8.46am in memory of George Floyd is a wonderful gesture but believes golf can do more to tackle discrimination.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:20Published
Charles Schwab Challenge Preview [Video]

Charles Schwab Challenge Preview

The Charles Schwab Challenge takes on the atmosphere of a major, as the PGA Tour returns to action at Colonial with a stellar field. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 00:40Published
McIlroy: I'll be ready to go in June [Video]

McIlroy: I'll be ready to go in June

World No 1 Rory McIlroy says he hopes the PGA Tour can get back underway on June 11 as planned - and says he is intending to play in the first three events on the new schedule.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Schauffele leads by one at Colonial with Rose and McIlroy in contention

 American Xander Schauffele leads five players by one shot, with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy three back at the first tournament back after lockdown.
BBC News

Colonial attracts top 5 in the world in return to PGA Tour

 FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The PGA Tour returns after three months, and some of its biggest stars are ready to play. The 148-man field for the Charles Schwab...
Seattle Times

PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

 Jun 13 (OPTA) - Scores from the PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday -11 Harold Varner III (USA) 63 66 -10 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 65 65 Jordan Spieth...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: PGA Tour returns: Xander Schauffele leads with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy in contention https://t.co/szXGY7wVr8 10 minutes ago

top_predictor

Toppredictor Gaming PGA Tour returns: Xander Schauffele leads with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy in contention https://t.co/kNpAB3qx0C 29 minutes ago

NewsEverything_

NewsEverything PGA Tour returns: Xander Schauffele leads with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy in contention https://t.co/9LxHmPbSFK 29 minutes ago

BBCSPORTNI

BBC SPORT NI PGA Tour returns: Xander Schauffele leads with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy in contention https://t.co/hwzcqKRS0c 32 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS PGA Tour returns: Xander Schauffele leads with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy in contention https://t.co/rzerycN8iZ https://t.co/eTNEWhNEWK 34 minutes ago