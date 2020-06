Related news from verified sources Ja Morant asks judge to have Confederate 'white supremacy' monument removed The Grizzlies guard wrote a letter asking for the removal of a Confederate monument that stands outside a courthouse in Murray, Kentucky.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago



Grizzlies' Ja Morant pens letter to county judge in Kentucky asking for removal of Confederate statue Morant spent two years at Murray State University before becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

CBS Sports 1 week ago



Morant asks for removal of Murray's Lee statue Former Murray State star Ja Morant is asking a Kentucky judge to remove a Confederate monument in downtown Murray.

ESPN 1 week ago





Tweets about this