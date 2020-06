Sujeet Kumar RT @ReutersIndia: Reliance says TPG and L Catterton to invest $847 million in Jio Platforms https://t.co/KlMWH01wkb 15 minutes ago Mabelin Ramirez RT @ReutersTech: Reliance says TPG and L Catterton to invest $847 million in Jio Platforms https://t.co/75xjj8pP5k https://t.co/Oar9EHYSGf 19 minutes ago Reuters Tech News Reliance says TPG and L Catterton to invest $847 million in Jio Platforms https://t.co/75xjj8pP5k https://t.co/Oar9EHYSGf 20 minutes ago J. Christopher Latrella RT @ReutersBiz: Reliance says TPG and L Catterton to invest $847 million in Jio Platforms https://t.co/ajCbzYTkez https://t.co/RdAKDPGxPN 28 minutes ago Ken RT @Reuters: Reliance says TPG and L Catterton to invest $847 million in Jio Platforms https://t.co/450KzPEMfU https://t.co/pfuV8jWzxg 59 minutes ago Reuters India Reliance says TPG and L Catterton to invest $847 million in Jio Platforms https://t.co/KlMWH01wkb 1 hour ago First India Reliance says TPG and L Catterton to invest $847 million in Jio Platforms #RelianceJio #Reliance… https://t.co/mUPxenHaJy 2 hours ago Reuters Reliance says TPG and L Catterton to invest $847 million in Jio Platforms https://t.co/450KzPEMfU https://t.co/pfuV8jWzxg 2 hours ago